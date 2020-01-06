TCASH Market Capitalization Achieves $364,535.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One TCASH token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a market capitalization of $364,535.00 and approximately $715,764.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TCASH has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038082 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004028 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000615 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

