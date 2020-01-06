Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teijin Adr Rep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TINLY opened at $18.86 on Friday. Teijin Adr Rep has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

