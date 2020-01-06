Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERIC. Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. New Street Research began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.85 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

