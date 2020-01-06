Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.41. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

