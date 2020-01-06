Tether Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.97 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Tether has a total market cap of $4.64 billion and $27.97 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, ChaoEX and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,625,593,626 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, DragonEX, C2CX, IDAX, Kraken, Poloniex, Bitfinex, BigONE, QBTC, EXX, Exmo, ChaoEX, ABCC, Bibox, Kryptono, Gate.io, Liqui, MBAex, BitMart, B2BX, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, LBank, Bittrex, TDAX, DigiFinex, BtcTurk, UEX, Cobinhood, Binance, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, FCoin, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Upbit, IDCM, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, BitForex, Iquant, Coinut and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

