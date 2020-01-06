Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEVA. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

