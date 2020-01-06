Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEVA. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.64.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.
In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
