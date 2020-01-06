The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.22

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as low as $15.96. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 98,358 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

