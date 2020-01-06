The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal Sells 24,553 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WU stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.85. 8,017,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,333. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 73.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 44.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.