The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal Sells 24,553 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WU stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.85. 8,017,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,333. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 73.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 44.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

