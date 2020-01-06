TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,387 shares of company stock valued at $352,539. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

