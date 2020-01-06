Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

