Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit