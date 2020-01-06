ThoreCoin (THR) 1-Day Volume Hits $170,471.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $132.97 million and approximately $170,471.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $1,533.91 or 0.19328307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

