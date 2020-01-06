Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to post sales of $342.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.40 million. Titan International reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

TWI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 362,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.27. Titan International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1,558.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.