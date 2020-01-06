Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,733,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 732,439 shares.The stock last traded at $0.58 and had previously closed at $0.54.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tocagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tocagen Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

