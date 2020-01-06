Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNS. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. Transcat has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

