Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.10

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $22.07. Tredegar shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 2,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Tredegar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $731.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.85 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.