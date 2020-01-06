TrueFeedBack (TFB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $188,879.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $732,315.00 and $188,879.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

