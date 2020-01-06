Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 3.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,028. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. 12,577,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,570,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

