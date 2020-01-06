Ultiledger Market Cap Tops $16.16 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

