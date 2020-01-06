United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in United Continental by 19.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United Continental by 7.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in United Continental by 307.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,667,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 1,791.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after buying an additional 233,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.