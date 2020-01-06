United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UIHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585 in the last 90 days. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

