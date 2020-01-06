Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.85

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.85 and traded as high as $61.40. Unitil shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 3,453 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $913.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.
About Unitil (NYSE:UTL)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
