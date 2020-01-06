Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.85

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.85 and traded as high as $61.40. Unitil shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 3,453 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $913.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

