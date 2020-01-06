Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of UHT opened at $115.72 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
Read More: Which market index is the best?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.