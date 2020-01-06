Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UHT opened at $115.72 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

