Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. 125,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,100. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

