US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.23 and traded as low as $40.24. US Concrete shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 125,949 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Get US Concrete alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $31,006,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in US Concrete by 565.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $7,939,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 122,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2,246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 122,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.