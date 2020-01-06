USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

USAC traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.09. 271,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

