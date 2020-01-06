ValuEngine Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.