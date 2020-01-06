ValuEngine Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fate Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $303,485.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,417 shares of company stock worth $1,040,899. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.