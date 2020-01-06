ValuEngine Lowers MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.63.

NYSE MKC opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

