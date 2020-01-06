ValuEngine Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.73 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 970,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 168,004 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

