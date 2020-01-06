ValuEngine Lowers Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PEYE opened at $1.98 on Friday. Precision Optics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

