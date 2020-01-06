ValuEngine Lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $32.70 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Pace acquired 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 76.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.