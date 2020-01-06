ValuEngine Lowers Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SWM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth approximately $20,793,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

