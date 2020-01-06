ValuEngine Lowers Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

SCGLY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. Research analysts expect that Societe Generale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.