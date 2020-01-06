ValuEngine Upgrades Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Veritiv stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veritiv by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Veritiv by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Veritiv by 123.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

