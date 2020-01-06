Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 9,467 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 314,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,704. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $857.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,798,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,966,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
