Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 9,467 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 314,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,704. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $857.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,798,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,966,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

