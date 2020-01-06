VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of ASX:FLOT opened at A$25.08 ($17.78) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$25.07 and its 200-day moving average is A$25.11. VE AU FLOT/ETF has a 52 week low of A$24.97 ($17.71) and a 52 week high of A$25.24 ($17.90).

