Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 54,000 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up 0.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,370,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586,420. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

