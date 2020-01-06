Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $23.53 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,528,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 7.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.85.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.64. 11,883,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,124,961. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $139.01 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $549.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

