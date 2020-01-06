Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional makes up 0.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SID. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

