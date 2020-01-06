Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCEL. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $781.71 million, a P/E ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $16,152,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

