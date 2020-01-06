VeriCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,063.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $652,315.00 and $1,063.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00052621 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00080876 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,905.91 or 0.99896803 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00055383 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001638 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,380,111 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.