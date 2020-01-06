Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.37). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. Veritone’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 20,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,736.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 102,718 shares of company stock valued at $282,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veritone by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 500,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Veritone has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.98.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

