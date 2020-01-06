Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.76.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,003,000 after buying an additional 2,343,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,638,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,900,000 after buying an additional 6,090,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,133,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 18.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,774,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 441,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $29,752,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

