Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.44 Million

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce sales of $996.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $979.73 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $870.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.04.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.03. 1,283,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,901. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,538 shares of company stock worth $66,477,550. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

