VideoCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.63 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001776 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

