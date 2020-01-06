Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.30, 3,749,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,908,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

