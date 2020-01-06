Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Up 8.2%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79, 477,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 288,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297,956 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.61% of Vista Gold worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.