Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of WMMVY opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

