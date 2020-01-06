Wedbush Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 555,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,212. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $29,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

