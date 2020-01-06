Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ: GLPG) recently:

1/5/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/17/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $193.00.

12/13/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

12/4/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLPG traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.26. The stock had a trading volume of 71,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,289. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -312.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.29.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The company had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. Equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

